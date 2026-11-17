A NEW production curated by an ensemble all from the South -West have announced their show is coming to South Wales at the end of the month.
Codetta, is about a 12 year old girl, her favourite band is The Daffodils and her best friend is called Suzie. One day, without warning, she begins to experience strange sexual awakenings, arguments with her mother and an apocalypse of uncertainty.
As Codetta’s world is ending, The Daffodils are there to get her through it; they are her Gods.
Against the backdrop of early 2000s pop nostalgia. Codetta begins the cataclysmic change of childhood into teenagehood. With original music and storytelling, Kismet deftly portrays both the magical imagination and terrifying spirals of Codetta’s mind.
Codetta was in production in 2025 and is now coming to The Porters Theatre in Cardiff at the end of the month. The show came from the groups own experiences growing up as young girl in the 2000s and 2010s.
“It came from our obsession with girl bands, pop music, and the apocalypse. It explores our relationships to our best friends, our childhood, growing sexuality and those we idolise,” said Gracie Eve, one of the cast members.
The songs (written by Tess Morris) are disciples of the pop music they grew up with and loved very dearly. Codetta contains odes to Little Mix, The Sugababes and Lady Gaga.
All members are part of Kismet, a theatre company which highlights emerging theatre-makers who met whilst training on The Wardrobe Ensemble’s Acting and Devised Theatre course at Bristol’s School of Acting. Kismet pride themselves in creating ambitious high-quality theatre which has a distinct identity.
The cast and creative team are: Gracie Eve, Freya DeVilliers, Tess Morris, Bryony Bishop, Killian Lee, Ben Lamb, Toby Mitchell and Jake Janaway.
By combining devised theatre, original storytelling, movement and music they make work that is humorous, innovative and touching. The company all have a strong connection to the South-West and believe intensely in telling stories which are often lushed to the sidelines. With new, radical and genre-bending theatre, Kismet hope to inspire audiences engage in the arts.
The group first performed Codetta in March 2025 in Tobacco Factory Theatres, Bristol. They knew instantly that they wanted to continue with the story so decided to embark on the journey and take their musical all the way to Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
They adapted, changed some songs, characters and parts of the story. They entirely self-funded their Edinburgh Fringe rub by hosting fundraisers, organising gigs and setting up a crowdfunded.
Now, after Edinburgh Fringe, they are returning to their roots and taking Codetta around the South-West and South Wales.
Codetta is coming to Porters Theatre in Cardiff on November 18.
Audiences can use the code THEDAFFODILS for 10 per cent off tickets in Cardiff.
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