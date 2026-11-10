LONDON had the 1990s. Yorkshire had the 2000s. Could Gloucestershire have the 2030s?
Walking out of Gloucester Guildhall on Saturday, it no longer seemed such a ridiculous thought. Four acts, headlined by Forest of Dean singer-songwriter Devon, delivered a night suggesting our music scene might be a sleeping giant waiting to wake up.
When Devon announced his headline show earlier this year, it promised to be a landmark occasion for the local musician. Saturday proved just how far he has come.
Gloucestershire singer-songwriter Flora Fiora opened proceedings, having previously impressed pupils at John Kyrle High School in Ross-on-Wye.
Her rendition of What If We Never Kissed was outstanding, as was her performance as a whole. With the melodic appeal of Maisie Peters, the attitude of Amy Winehouse and Florence and the Machine's hold on indie music, Flora Fiora has all the ingredients to stand alongside those names. Calling her the next anybody would almost be an insult. She's Flora Fiora, and that should be enough.
Cheltenham alternative rock band The Perfect Match followed and genuinely blew me away. Their American pop-punk energy recalled Blink-182, but excellent lead vocals gave the songs substance. Some hooks had that infectious Busted or McFly quality, fitting given Devon's history supporting McFly.
Somerset indie rock band China Bears took longer to convince me. Initially, I wondered whether accomplished musicianship could compensate for a lack of obvious frontman charisma. They reminded me of what Smile might have remained without Freddie Mercury: talented musicians with good songs, but missing that extraordinary ingredient that turned them into Queen.
Then their set caught fire. Newer material brought impressive vocals and echoes of The Royston Club, while the closing songs were among the night's strongest.
By the time Devon's headline set approached, the atmosphere had changed. The stage was transformed and anticipation filled the room. He had humorously teased the production online, sharing his dad's classic, understated, fatherly verdict: "Looks great." I couldn't agree more.
What struck me was Devon's humility. Despite the significance of his first headline show, he seemed determined simply to enjoy it. Yet the moment he appeared, he carried himself like someone ready for much bigger stages.
Think the polished sound of Hi-Fi meeting Sam Fender's emotional punch, with a touch of Liam Gallagher when the guitar gave way to a tambourine. His energy was relentless, but his greatest achievement was making an audience sing his own words back to him.
Belong 2 You was irresistibly catchy, Bullets was outstanding and even new material, including a Blur-like number, received a tremendous response.
I met Anna Gaughran and Clodagh Williams, who had travelled from Cambridge. Anna discovered Devon supporting Olly Murs and introduced Clodagh to his music. Their dedication showed this was no ordinary hometown crowd.
The Guildhall's occasionally muddy sound did the performers few favours, but couldn't diminish the occasion. Devon approached his biggest night with the humility of someone playing a local pub, yet delivered the presence of a national headliner.
Gloucestershire has the talent and audiences. Now it needs recognition. And if anyone can carry the Forest of Dean onto the national stage, Devon looks ready.
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