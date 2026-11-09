Amgueddfa Cymru’s Big Pit National Coal Museum is opening its underground mine for a very special visitor for the first time this winter, as Santa swaps his sleigh for a trip 300ft underground.
Santa will bring his festive magic to a genuine, historic coal mine for a unique Big Pit experience - and he is inviting families to join him and fill the mine with Christmas cheer.
As he made his final preparations for his underground adventure, Mr Santa Claus said: “After centuries going down chimneys, I’m used to soot – but this might be the first time I’ve had to travel underground before delivering the presents! But don’t worry – you won’t be leaving with a lump of coal in your stocking. Each child who visits me at Big Pit will receive a special token to exchange for a gift.”
Big Pit National Coal Museum is offering children and families one of Wales’ most unique festive experiences – meeting Santa in a real historic coal mine.
Visitors will descend 300ft underground and walk through authentic mine tunnels, where generations of miners once worked, and help Santa to spread some Christmas cheer. Visitors will have the option of booking a Welsh or English language session.
Sally Peet, events officer for Big Pit National Coal Museum, said, “This is one of Wales and the UK’s most unique festive grottos so don’t miss your chance to meet Santa in a setting unlike any other.
“Just like Santa, you’ll don a hard hat and head underground just like generations of miners did. There’s always something new to experience here at Big Pit and we’re delighted to be welcoming our very special guest and his elves underground for the first time this year.
“Although you will need to be over 1 metre tall to head underground, Mother Christmas will also be visiting us and staying above ground ready to lead a cosy festive storytime session. Remember to book early to secure your slot.”
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