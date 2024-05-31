Turnip explained, “We all got very interested at this point, particularly when Psychic Steve said that Elderflower had also told him about an old man of the woods named Indiana Jenkins who had been bitten by the Homotrotter and had not only survived but thrived for the past 500 years! The very same Indy who had helped Psychic Steve spike our whiskey because according to the prophecy long written down, we were the three unwise men who would help end the curse!”