Turnip told the Chronicle “It was about 3 am and we were going to get some shut-eye because we wanted to be fresh for the next day’s killing. We were having one last dance to ‘Waterfall’ by The Stone Roses when an old man rocked up out of nowhere and just stood by the campfire all mysterious and brooding. He had his hoodie up so you couldn’t probably see his face but you could tell from his bow legs and the way he held himself he was getting on a bit."