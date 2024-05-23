Turnip explained, “As I talked Big Tony had begun making these weird whimpering sounds like my old bitch Kipper used to do every time there was a thunderstorm. To make matters worse Puerto Rico Paul had moved on from the river dance and was hopping around on one foot muttering that if both feet touched the ground the devil and all his legions would claim him. I shouted, ‘Will you two tarts cut it out? Anyone would have thought you had never done shrooms before! This is in no spell. It’s the purple haze! You’re tripping! This bastard spiked us!’ I said while pointing theatrically at Steve the psychic. ‘Now get the whiskey from the bag and man up!’”