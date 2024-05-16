“Indy said the necromancer’s house was only three miles away, but when your hungover and exhausted those three miles can seem like three hundred,” explained Turnip. “Puerto Rico Paul began to whinge like a right ponce, particularly when he got a little bit of mud on his red tracksuit. At one point Big Tony threatened to tear Paul's tongue out and eat it, but Paul loses all sense of concern for his own safety when his wardrobe has been compromised. He’s always been a well-dressed man around town and the thought of looking like a common rambler was destroying him.