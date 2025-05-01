AN Abergavenny man whose exploits in the world of the paranormal have become legendary are collected in a new book he hopes will serve as “both a warning and something of a bible for enthusiastic amateurs.”
Paranormal investigators come in all shapes and sizes, but if there’s one who refuses to fit in any box, it’s Johnny Turnip.
The semi-professional explorer of all that is otherworldly and strange has captured the attention of the world for some time with his weekly column in the pages of the Abergavenny Chronicle - ‘Tales From The Turnip Patch.’
Truth seekers globally have watched with mild interest as Turnip and his team have attempted to trap and tame fairies, hunted mythical pig/man creatures, searched for the final resting place of King Arthur, uncovered mermaid trails, confronted angry leprechauns, made ancient pacts with necromancers and nearly lost their mind in haunted houses.
“Losing ourselves in the fantastical and operating in the shadow realms is all in a day’s job for me and the boys,” explained Turnip. “But I appreciate how my adventures in the underworld will prove to most people that there’s a lot more in heaven and earth than TikTok and Real Housewives.”
If you’ve ever wondered how Puerto Rico Paul got his name, how Turnip’s enduring friendship with Hollywood legend Tom Cruise was formed, or what exactly happened to Turnip during his four years in exile in a remote cave in mid-Wales, this is the book for you!
It's also got dragons, aliens, witches, earth goddesses, demonic entities, and talking dolphins.
The Manifest Trials And Tribulations Of Johnny Turnip contains the semi-professional paranormal investigator's complete story. Unabridged, unfiltered, unadulterated and unexplained!
Talking to the Chronicle from a secret location in America, where he’s currently on a quest to find a pot of mythical fairy gold, Turnip explained, “Having put Abergavenny on the map I now plan to break America. Although a prophet never has any honour in their own town, people will one day realise that my life story deserves a film franchise, but a paperback will do for now.
“The important thing is to get the book out there! It’s all well and good saving the world repeatedly but a little recognition would be nice."
Turnip added, "In many ways, I wouldn't really call it a book, it's more like dynamite! I expect minds to be blown, conventions to be shattered, planets to collide and the Earth to tilt on its axis. This is no fictional Stephen King fairytale, This is hard-boiled fact. The truth is stranger than fiction and this is my truth so tell me yours. Or rather don't! I'd probably just get bored!
“What you need to do is beg, borrow, or buy a copy of my book today. It won’t change your life, or that of my ghostwriter Tim Butters, he’s on a fixed rate, but it could just well change mine!”