Turnip added, "In many ways, I wouldn't really call it a book, it's more like dynamite! I expect minds to be blown, conventions to be shattered, planets to collide and the Earth to tilt on its axis. This is no fictional Stephen King fairytale, This is hard-boiled fact. The truth is stranger than fiction and this is my truth so tell me yours. Or rather don't! I'd probably just get bored!