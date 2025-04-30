Abergavenny Friends of Tenovus recently held a spring raffle with a beautiful handmade king size patchwork quilt as the first prize. The quilt was made by one of the choristers, Julia Elliot, who has recently moved to the area.
The raffle raised £1,900 for Tenovus Cancer Care and was won by Amy Cusik who said that she was honoured to have won something that had taken so much time and effort to complete.
“Sing with Us choir meets every 7pm every Tuesday at the Priory Centre in Abergavenny. You will be sure of a welcome to our lovely choir,” said a spokesman for the group.