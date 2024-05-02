“Now while it was news to us that Big Tony had given his van a name and a female one at that, we both knew the affection he had for his motor. It was slightly perverted to my mind but Tone’s always been a bit on the spectrum when it comes to his relationship with anything with wheels. He was the same with his first BMX. Anyhow, we may have made fun of his weird obsessions, but we respected Tone’s grief, and when Puerto Rico Paul whispered in my ear, ‘Perhaps we should do the right thing and cremate the old bitch?’ I ignored his dark sarcasm. It didn’t come from a good place and right now Tone needed time to mourn his loss.”