People across Wales are being urged to think about their water consumption as the country prepares for the hottest beginning of May on record.
March 2025 was the 4th driest March in history in Wales, with rainfall 30% lower than levels in 2022, when parts of Wales last faced restrictions on water usage.
Although reservoir water levels are currently just below what is expected for this time of year and with water resources in a good position across the country, there is a warning for customers to be careful of their use of water.
In preparation, the company has ramped up production at its water treatment works to move water around the system to try and keep the levels topped up where demand is highest.
Latest data shows the water company’s 61 treatment works produced an additional 7 million litres of water on some of the warmest days this week – that equates to filling around 35,000 extra bathtubs each day.
Welsh Water is also doing everything it can to cut the amount of water that is lost from the system, with teams working across the country fixing leaks as quickly as they can.
Their teams are currently fixing around 700 leaks every week and customers can help by reporting any leaks to the company.
Over the next five years, the company will reduce leakage by a quarter, with investment worth around £400m planned for pipe replacement and leakage repairs.
Handy hints and tips for saving water
- Don’t leave the tap running while washing hands or brushing teeth.
- Take a shower instead of a bath.
- Wait until the washing machine and dishwasher are full before putting them on.
- Don’t fill the paddling pool to the top – and when you’ve finished, use the water on the plants in the garden.
- Don’t use a sprinkler on the lawn to keep it green – the colour will soon come back once it rains.
- Use our ‘Get Water Fit’ calculator to help with hints and tips on how to save both water and money – there are even free products available if you sign up.
Customers can also benefit from Welsh Water’s Cartref team’s free leaking loo repairs. These home water efficiency visits are carried out by qualified plumbers to help cut customers’ water consumption.
Ian Christie, Managing Director of Water, Asset Planning and Capital Delivery at Welsh Water said: “With the low rainfall levels, we are working around the clock to make sure we do everything we can to get as much treated water into the system and our teams are out and about fixing 700 leaks per week. Although reservoir levels are at a comfortable level currently, we’re asking customers for their help so that we can make sure the water reaches everyone. It’s essential that we help preserve the supplies in our reservoirs and rivers after what has been a dry Spring.
“Our advice is simple for customers, use the water you need but avoid wasting it.”