We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

THERE are fast cars. There are flash cars, there are family cars, there are forsaken bangers, and then there's the sort of car you can fit a pub's worth of drinkers in. Check out this jolly lot who are about to embark on an even jollier outing. Although it's not technically a car, but a charabanc, the distinction wouldn't have mattered an awful lot to this mob who were preparing to leave the Old Mitre at Llantilio Pertholey in 1920. The Old Mitre used to be the stomping ground for the society of the Ancient Order of Shepards and amongst the Mardy men featured in the pic are Bill West, Fred Worthington, Ivor Hinton, Peter Francis, Ivor Jenkins, John West, and Frank Porter. If you look closely, the driver, standing beside the motor, whose name is Harry Powell, doesn't seem to have a face, which is admittedly a bit disconcerting, but the passage of time is a funny old thing. ( Pic supplied )

THERE’S nothing like having a session with your mates to lift a person's spirits. As this picture poignantly proves, a little drinking is good for the soul. Look at their cheerful disposition and open and relaxed body language. And check out the slightly startled way the bartender is looking at the photographer like he's an alien life-form. Not to mention the old timer leaning against the wall with an expression that seems to say, "You need working on boy!" What merry pub crawler wouldn't feel instantly at home in a boozer like this? Sadly, The Old Duke that once stood in Abergavenny's Castle Street is no more. This picture was taken just before it was demolished in 1962. The gentleman on the left is actually Mr. Duggan Thacker, the first honorary curator of Abergavenny Museum who contributed greatly to the historical knowledge of the town. ( Pic supplied )