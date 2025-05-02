Monmouthshire County Council has spent over £18,000 on a new home for birds at its Usk headquarters as a part of its aim to boost the swift population.
The birds are on the Red List of Conservation Concern and their population in Wales has dropped 75 per cent since 1995 and the tower is part of Monmouthshire County Council’s Local Nature Recovery Action Plan, which sets out actions to help reverse the decline in biodiversity.
It was paid for out of the Gwent Green Grid’s Shared Prosperity Fund, which is is financed by the UK Government.
The council has produced an action plan to help local nature populations recover to help reverse the drop in biodiversity.
A spokesperson said the five-figure sum was spent within the authority’s guidelines.
“The funding covered the costs of the tower design, consultation amendments, documents for planning permission, materials, fabrication, delivery, and installation of the swift tower,” they said.
“The cost was £18,500 (excluding VAT) and the design and build was purchased in accordance with MCC procurement guidelines through the sell2wales portal. This was just one green infrastructure project of many delivered by the Gwent Green Grid through SPF funding in 2024/5.”