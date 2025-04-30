Ceri started her journey to master beekeeper at a ‘taster session’. For anyone interested in honeybees and/ or considering keeping bees each summer Gwent Beekeepers runs regular introductory sessions where you will learn more about bees and beekeeping from expert volunteers and are able to handle bees in the group’s apiary. You will be provided with a bee suit and all the equipment you need. Sessions are being held on May 31, July 3 and July 26, August 23 and September 20 and cost £25pp. For more information: https://gwentbeekeepers.co.uk/taster.php