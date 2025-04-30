Ceri Joyner has become Gwent Beekeepers (GBK) first ever master beekeeper.T he charity has been supporting beekeepers for decades and is excited to announce its first ever master beekeeper.
Ceri started her beekeeping journey with a GBK taster session 10 years ago and then embarked on her journey of training following a structured system of exams and practical assessments
A master beekeeper is an experienced, successful beekeeper who has mastered the practical aspects of beekeeping and has a deep understanding of the science behind it, including the biology, ecology and behaviour of honeybees
Peter Maloney, Chair of Gwent Beekeepers said ‘GBK provides education, training and support to all beekeepers in Gwent and we are so thrilled to have supported one of our beekeepers to become a master beekeeper.’
Ceri said ‘I had always been fascinated by bees and beekeeping. I did a Gwent Beekeepers taster session in 2015 and I was hooked from that point onwards! I started my beginners course the following year and each week I was more and more intrigued, fascinated and in awe and wonder of these small, brilliant creatures. I soon wanted to become the best beekeeper I could be and after much hard work, I finally achieved my master beekeeper certificate.’
Ceri started her journey to master beekeeper at a ‘taster session’. For anyone interested in honeybees and/ or considering keeping bees each summer Gwent Beekeepers runs regular introductory sessions where you will learn more about bees and beekeeping from expert volunteers and are able to handle bees in the group’s apiary. You will be provided with a bee suit and all the equipment you need. Sessions are being held on May 31, July 3 and July 26, August 23 and September 20 and cost £25pp. For more information: https://gwentbeekeepers.co.uk/taster.php