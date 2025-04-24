Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Griffin was declared High Sheriff of Gwent for 2025-2026 at Monmouth Castle, the home of the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers, earlier this month.
He succeeded HH Helen Mifflin DL in the office of High Sheriff a role which is one of the is one of the most ancient positions, dating back to Saxon times.
The ceremony attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, the Presiding Judge of Wales, Mr Justice Martin Griffiths, and other local dignitaries, community and charity representatives; including the Mayor of Monmouth, Cllr David Evans, the Chief Constable of Gwent, the Police and Crime Commissioner and Ms Catherine Fookes MP. The State Trumpeters from the Household Cavalry sounded the fanfares.
The new High Sheriff, Lt. Col. Griffin, has a long and distinguished military career, during which he has served in highly challenging environments in the Balkans and Afghanistan. He was the Commanding Officer of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment leading the Regiment on State events such as the Queen’s Birthday Parades, State Openings of Parliament and various state visits.
On leaving the army, the High Sheriff became chief operating officer of Glass Door, a charity supporting homeless people. He currently works as an MOD civil servant. He rode as part of HM The King’s mounted entourage at the Coronation in May 2023.
The High Sheriff is a Monmouth man. His wife, Louise is a New Zealand lawyer, and they have two children, Eleanor and Charles.
The Reverend Dr Alycia Timmis, chaplain to the Monmouth Haberdashers School, is appointed as the High Sheriff’s Chaplain and offered prayers for the work of the High Sheriff during his Shrieval year.