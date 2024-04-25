Turnip said, “At first Puerto Rico Paul moaned that he had tickets for the circus on the weekend and he wasn’t about to give up the thrills and spills of the big top to go kill some pig. However, I gave him a stern look and said, ‘Our friend needs this Paul. We need this! This is not the time for clowns and trapeze artists. This is the time for men to be men. Let’s go bond in the woods and kill some animals!’”