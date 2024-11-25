AFTER the storm comes the calm and after the flood comes the relief.
As this drone footage supplied by Charlie Newman spectacularly shows, the sun rose on a very different Abergavenny this morning.
Where once there was howling winds, lashing rains, burst banks and water, water, everywhere, we now have a pale autumn sun rising over a receding river, passable roads, and sense of stillness and relief that Storm Bert has finally blown himself out.
Once again the Llanfoist bridge has stood firm and refused to buckle or bow to the elements. And from a bird’s eye view it’s difficult to imagine just how different the scene below looked yesterday.
Charlie, who wrote an in-depth feature for the Chronicle earlier this year on Monmouthshire’s vineyards explained, “I originally purchased the drone for a series of videos I am putting together about local vineyards but with all the has gone on in Abergavenny during the last month it has proved invaluable in capturing a host of other things from a different angle.”