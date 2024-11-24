THE full extent of the Castle Meadows flooding has been captured from the skies courtesy of some drone footage supplied by Chronicle reader Charlie Newman.
The snapper from above explained, “I was on my way to work in Llanfoist this morning when I reliased things were going from bad to worse .
“I reached the bridge and it was looking pretty grim. The rain wasn’t showing any sign of letting up so I made the call to turn back!”
Charlie added, “However, after taking a few pics of the Castle Meadows I realised I could only really do justice to flooding on this level by taking the old drone for a spin and trying to catch the full extent of the floods from above.”
After waiting for the winds to die down enough to get his drone airborne, Charlie captured some amazing footage which he has kindly agreed to share with the Chronicle and its readers.
And if that wasn’t going above and beyond the call of duty, later in the day, Charlie also braved Storm Bert and went to work!
Sterling stuff!