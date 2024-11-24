FiIRST came the fire and then the flood. Abergavenny has been hit by another elemental disaster in the space of two weeks.
The wind have blown and the rains have fallen and caused widespread flooding and damage as Storm Bert continues to rumble on.
(Castle Meadows entrance from Byfield car park:Tindle News)
As this video and pictures prove - it’s rough out there folks, so stay safe!
(The Monmouth Road is flooded but passable! Tindle News)
(The Gavenny river in Swan Meadows burst its banks in the night! Tindle News )
(A tractor and truck submerged in land adjacent to Castle Meadows: Tindle News)
(No-one's sitting on this bench today! Tindle News)
(The Usk has burst its banks in a big way! Tindle News)
(No swinging today folks! Tindle News)
(All directions lead away from the floods! Tindle News )