“The arts are such a powerful tool in helping us shape our ideas and building a better understanding of who we are. This summer school is all about creating something new and relevant, shaped by the most innovative artists around – young people!” says Katherine McDermid Smith, Creative Futures project lead. “We’re so excited to be able to host the summer school in such a fantastic setting and give the next generation of young theatre makers a chance to learn and develop in a professional theatre” continues Katherine. The summer school will bring together facilitators Junior Mujica and Mari Luz Cervantes, who will work with improv, devising, writing and physical theatre, to support young people in creating a completely new piece of theatre to be shared with friends and family on the final day. “Junior and Mari bring such energy to the workshops they lead. You can tell that the young people really trust them, this evident in the incredibly honest work that they produce with the groups that they work with” added Katherine. Each day of the summer school will consist of a series of different activities. On day one, young people will come together to ask the question, “what really matters to us and how can we create positive change through self-expression?”