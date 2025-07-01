FareShare South West CEO Lucy Bearn said: “We are part of a national charity network but we’re rooted in the local community, and that’s at the heart of what we do: working with local food suppliers, connecting with over 340 small charities, schools and community groups across the south west, and staying responsive to what local people really need and care about. Tindle Newspapers is an integral part of that local picture, so this partnership feels genuinely special – we’re so thankful for their support.”