Laura Anne Jones MS joined residents on the weekend to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Little Mill Village Hall.
Ms Jones joined Tony Kear, Llanbadoc and Usk Councillor and trustee of the hall, at the event where attendees had the opportunity to learn about how the hall came about and the history of the hall over the 90 years that it has been serving the community.
The South Wales East MS said the Village hall is “going from strength to strength” in what it offers Little Mill and the surrounding area.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East, said: “It was wonderful to be able to go along yesterday, with Cllr Tony Kear and the whole Little Mill community, to celebrate and mark Little Mill Village Hall ‘s 90th Anniversary.
“It was great to see locals enjoying the park, music, stalls, a planetarium and food in their park and hall, with the emergency services coming along too, all of which was enjoyed by the children and adults alike.
“Inside the hall there was a very interesting display all about the history of the Village Hall over the years, from when it was first built.
“PC Taylor was a local builder and carpenter, and when the Little Mill football team needed a pavilion, he got together a band of unemployed men, and a temporary galvanised building was erected.
“Out of this venture emerged the great idea to create a village recreation hall. Money was raised, plans were approved by the council the work began, and this was the beginning of the Village Hall that has been loved by the community over the last 90 years.
“The Hall holds many events and classes, and has great outdoor spaces, including a play park for children.
“Happy 90th Anniversary Little Mill Village Hall!”
