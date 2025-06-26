The next meeting of the Abergavenny Folk , Blues and Country Music Club is on Tuesday, July 8 at The Hen and Chicks in Abergavenny. Monthly meetings will continue on the second Tuesday of every month
The evening starts at 8pm with Purely Acoustic offering traditional and contemporary music. Everyone is welcome to attend - you don’t have to be a player just head along and join in the fun and be entertained by a wide choice of music and verse, performed by excellent strummers, fiddlers, pickers, pluckers and poets!
The Hen and Chicks in Flannel Street has long been home to the town’s writers and musicians with poet W H Davies reputedly a frequent visitor over the years.
