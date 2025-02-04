THE Abergavenny Rotary Club has donated £2,250 to Parkinson’s UK Cymru, following fundraising events.
On January 31, the club's Immediate Past President Dean Christy presented a cheque for £2,250 to Clare Tipton of the South Powys Parkinson's Support Group.
The funds were raised by the Rotary Club through voluntary donations on Spring Bank Holiday’s Abergavenny Steam Rally, and the Concert in St Mary's Priory Church by Pontarddulais Male Choir in June 2024.
Keri McKie, Community Fundraiser for Wales, thanked the Rotary Club and said the charity was incredibly grateful that the Club had chosen to support the South Powys Group and the donations and awareness will make a great difference to them.
The South Powys Parkinson’s Support Group also covers Abergavenny and surrounding areas. The money raised by the Rotary Club has helped fund the group and the activities it provides locally.
Parkinson’s UK Cymru is a charity that helps to fund a variety of different treatments, therapies, and support to help manage the condition. Its researchers are working hard to develop new and better treatments, and are determined to develop a cure in the shortest possible time.
The Charity also campaigns for high quality health and social care, and a benefits system that helps everyone when they need it.
Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. It’s progressive, causing problems in the brain which worsen over time, and there is currently no cure. Around 153,000 people live with Parkinson’s in the UK, over 8,500 in Wales.
You can find out more information on the group and its activities by contacting the Community Development Coordinator for South Wales. Rebecca Lydon. You can call 0344 225 3714 or email [email protected].