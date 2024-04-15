Abergavenny Rotary are offering an eclectic mix of events to the public, promising fun for the whole family this summer.
One of the most popular upcoming events is the Steam Rally, which will be held on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 from 10am to 6pm (both days).
Visitors will get to see a superb gathering of Steam Engines and Organs, as well as a display of vintage, veteran and classic cars, caravans, motorcycles, tractors, military and commercial vehicles and static engines. A Model Tent, and a range of handicrafts and country pursuits will also show off the expertise of local people dedicated to keeping craft alive.
Each day there is a full programme of arena events to delight the whole family including vehicle parades, bands and the ever-popular Tug of War between hundreds of children and a mighty traction engine.
A great day out for the family and excellent value for money with an entry fee of £10 per adult with children under the age of 16 free. If you buy your early bird tickets online on or before Sunday, May 19, you will get a discount of 15%, meaning a family of two adults and two children under 16 will have a great day out for just £17.
Moreover, following the success of last year, Abergavenny Rotary are excited to bring back ‘Walk the Canal’.
A collaborative event organised by Abergavenny, Crickhowell, Cwmbran Vale, Henllys and Pontypool Rotary Clubs; the event consists of five walks of varying lengths starting at Llangattock, Gilwern, Llanfoist, Pontymoile Basin and Five Locks. This all ends at Goytre Wharf, with a BBQ and live music.
Last year the five Rotary Clubs laid some strong foundations for an annual event and over 100 people took part raising £3,200 for Blood Bikes Wales. This year, the Rotary Clubs hope to replicate their success as they raise funds for Cancer Research Wales (in addition to other local worthy causes).
To find out more, head to www.walkthecanal.com. This will allow you to enter as a sponsored walker for a small fee of £5. Participants have the opportunity to either create their own Go Fund Me sponsorship page or make a donation to this very worthwhile cause. Non walkers may also make an individual donation in support of the event from the same website.
Finally, the world famous Pontarddulais Male Choir and selected soloists will be performing at St Mary's Priory Church in Abergavenny on Saturday, June 22 at 7pm.
This is the second in a series of annual concerts organised by Abergavenny Rotary Club, bringing high quality Welsh Male Choirs to the town.
Last year the Rotary Club organised a sell out concert by the Treorchy Male Choir and raised £3,000 for its Ukraine Appeal. This year Pontarddulais Male Choir will be raising funds for Parkinson's UK Cymru. Tickets are available from The Borough Theatre Box Office on 01873 850 810 or online at www.abergavennyboxoffice.com.