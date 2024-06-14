The Rotary Club of Abergavenny is set to host a charity concert featuring the renowned Pontarddulais Male Choir, alongside soloists Katherine Foxall and Rhys Hunter, next week.
Scheduled for Saturday, June 22, the concert will take place at St Mary's Priory Church in Abergavenny. The event aims to raise funds for Parkinson's UK Cymru and the South Powys Parkinson's Support Group.
Parkinson's UK Cymru, is dedicated to supporting individuals with Parkinson's disease, as well as funding research for better treatments and a cure. Meanwhile, the South Powys Parkinson's Support Group, a local beneficiary of the fundraiser, provides essential support to those affected by Parkinson's in the region.
The Rotary Club of Abergavenny, a registered charity known for its fundraising efforts for local, national and international causes, has a history of supporting various organisations and projects, including their popular event, Abergavenny Steam Rally.
The musical extravaganza is the third event the Rotary Club have held for charity this summer alone and second in a series of summer concerts, bringing high quality Welsh Male Choirs and soloists to Abergavenny.
Pontarddulais Male Choir who will be headlining the event, has asserted itself as a most credited ambassador of Welsh male voice singing. Since its formation in 1960, the choir have built a strong reputation and in constant demand for concerts across the country as well as television and radio work.
The evening will also mark Abergavenny’s introduction to the up and coming talents of Katherine Foxall and Rhys Hunter.
Katherine Foxall, an 18-year-old soprano from Swansea, is in her first year at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Since beginning her music career in 2021, she has performed as a soloist in prominent Welsh venues including St. David’s Cathedral and Swansea Arena.
Fellow soloist, Rhys Hunter (19) from Mumbles, is finishing his studies at Olchfa School, Swansea, and will attend Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London this autumn. A member of Loud Applause Rising Stars since February 2023, Rhys performs solo across South Wales.
In anticipation of what promises to be a wonderful evening, Dean Christy, President of Abergavenny Rotary Club said: "I am delighted to be welcoming the internationally renowned Pontarddulais Male Choir and our two young rising star soloists Katherine Foxall and Rhys Hunter to what we hope will be a memorable concert in St Mary’s Priory Church, Abergavenny on Saturday.
“We are raising funds for my chosen charity Parkinson’s UK Cymru, which is such a worthwhile cause in support of local people who live with this condition.
“I'd like to thank all those members of the public who will be attending our concert and trust it will be a very enjoyable evening."
The Rotary Club invites the community to come together for an evening of exceptional music and charitable giving, helping to make a difference in the lives of those affected by Parkinson's disease.