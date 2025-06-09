Passengers using Abergavenny station could soon be connected directly to London if plans for a new railway service are approved.
FirstGroup has submitted the first phase of an application for a new open access rail service between Hereford and London, which would expand its open rail access operations as a part of its Lumo business.
It is thought the new service would also support investment in new trains, with the potential to order a number of new trains from Hitachi Rail to bolster a new fleet.
The proposal is for two return journeys a day and one on Sundays between London Paddington and Hereford, which would call at Bristol Parkway and Severn Tunnel Junction as well as providing direct London services from Cwmbran, Pontypool and New Inn and Abergavenny.
The Chief Executive Officer of FirstGroup, Graham Sutherland, said such a service connecting the stations to London would offer passengers more choice for their journey.
“We have extensive experience of running open access rail operations and we want to bring our successful Lumo service to this new route that connects Hereford, South Wales and London,” he said.
“Open access operators deliver trains to under-served routes, offering passengers choice at competitive fares. Passenger surveys routinely report very high satisfaction levels, and open access operators are giving customers new travel options and driving demand, paying their own way without public funding.”
“We will be working closely with stakeholders as we build our application and our case for this new service.”
FirstGroup has submitted a formal application to the Office for Rail and Road and a consultation period will now follow, as well as discussion with Network Rail to secure the required approvals.
If approved, the new service would operate in conjunction with the Group’s links to Carmarthen, due to commence in December 2027, and it is anticipated that services could begin at the same time.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.