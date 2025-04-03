I’m delighted to start this column with fantastic news – after months of lobbying, we’ve secured funding to repair Inglis Bridge in Osbaston, Monmouth.
This funding will ensure that pedestrian access is restored by the end of the year. Ever since becoming your MP just nine months ago, repairing Inglis Bridge has been a top priority. With the help of Monmouthshire County Council, we’ve taken every step possible to make this happen.
That includes writing to the Ministry of Defence to call for urgent refurbishment, holding meetings with Osbaston Primary School and the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Wales, raising the issue in Parliament, and securing meetings with Defence Minister Maria Eagle MP to confirm the funding.
A huge thank you to everyone who supported the campaign, this shows what can be achieved when we work together as a community! I’ll continue working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a swift reopening of the bridge.
Another local issue I’ve started working on is addressing concerns around the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, which is a vital part of our local economy – generating an estimated £20 million a year. I visited Goytre Wharf to meet with the Canal & River Trust and ABC Leisure Group to discuss new water licence restrictions that risk harming the canal’s future. These restrictions could result in little to no water being available in the canal, impacting local jobs, tourism, and businesses.
I’ll do everything I can to help resolve this quickly - including pressing both Welsh Government, Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales for a fair solution.The canal remains open - so please continue to visit over Easter!
As always, supporting residents remains at the heart of my work. In just one week, my team and I responded to 210 emails, solved 39 local issues, and continued supporting over 250 residents with concerns around housing, healthcare, and financial difficulties. As your MP, I want to best understand what matters most to you.
So, I’m launching a survey to hear your thoughts. A leaflet should be arriving at your door soon with details. If you haven’t received it yet, you can also take part via my website (catherinefookes.com) or social media. The deadline for responses is May 7, and I’d love to hear from you.