Another local issue I’ve started working on is addressing concerns around the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, which is a vital part of our local economy – generating an estimated £20 million a year. I visited Goytre Wharf to meet with the Canal & River Trust and ABC Leisure Group to discuss new water licence restrictions that risk harming the canal’s future. These restrictions could result in little to no water being available in the canal, impacting local jobs, tourism, and businesses.