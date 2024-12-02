This week was a particularly big week in both Westminster and Monmouthshire.
The debate regarding the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was an example of Parliament at its best. Myself and colleagues engaged in a thoughtful and compassionate debate where MP's discussed the details and impact of this bill. As I explained in a statement across my social media channels, after a lot of thought, research and consultation, I decided to vote for the bill. It’s important to note that this was only the second reading, the bill will likely be further refined in the legislative process. I will follow developments closely.
I also raised the issue of poor broadband access in Monmouthshire, highlighting areas like Whitebrook and Llangwm, where services are either non-existent or inadequate. Reliable internet is essential and rural communities must not be left behind. I then met with Chris Bryant, Minister of State for Data and Digital Infrastructure, to discuss how we can ensure better broadband for everyone in Monmouthshire.
Back home across Monmouthshire, we were dealing with the aftermath of Storm Bert. I attended a meeting in Skenfrith to discuss the devastating floods and raised this issue in Parliament. Listening to the stories of those affected was both moving and concerning, flood defences need urgent improvement to protect communities. I’ll be taking these concerns to Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to push for actionable solutions and ensure areas like Skenfrith are better prepared in the future.
I also held a surgery in Abergavenny this week, an opportunity to meet face-to-face with constituents and help address the challenges they are facing.
Later that evening, I had the pleasure of attending the Caldicot Christmas Lights switch-on. It was a wonderful evening, and it was heartwarming to see the community come together to celebrate the start of the busy Christmas season.
Looking ahead, this Saturday marks Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate the value small businesses bring to our communities and local economy. Local businesses are the backbone of our economy, and I encourage everyone to support them this weekend. Whether it’s visiting a shop or cafe, let's do what we can to ensure our high streets are thriving!