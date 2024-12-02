The debate regarding the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was an example of Parliament at its best. Myself and colleagues engaged in a thoughtful and compassionate debate where MP's discussed the details and impact of this bill. As I explained in a statement across my social media channels, after a lot of thought, research and consultation, I decided to vote for the bill. It’s important to note that this was only the second reading, the bill will likely be further refined in the legislative process. I will follow developments closely.