At the end of the day, if you manage two, two-minute session every day, that’s brilliant, remember also that they are watching you all the time (when not asleep) and learning about you and your day, what makes the household tick. Keep treats in your pocket so that if you see pup offering a great behaviour, reward it. If you can make it a short fun training session, it will deepen your connection with your pup.However much training you manage to fit into your day, remember to simply enjoy your pup, they grow up all too quickly