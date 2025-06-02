Whenever councillors make significant decisions that impact on the residents they serve, it is important to be open and transparent about your intentions, consult widely and reflect on public feedback. These are basic responsibilities that any effective councillor would be well aware of. Unfortunately, this current administration is repeatedly making decisions that have not been through any sort of scrutiny process and they have a nasty habit of keeping the public in the dark until any decision is a done deal. This shows such contempt for the public and makes it impossible for residents to have any impact on the democratic process. This is what happened when the council announced shock plans to downgrade Monmouth Library earlier this year, or when they decided to close and sell Tudor Street day centre in Abergavenny for development.