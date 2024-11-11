In Abergavenny, I met with the NFU and local farmers to hear their concerns regarding recent changes to Agricultural Property Relief. Under the new rules people can claim up-to £3m tax-free when inheriting a farm and assets passed on more than seven years in advance would be exempt. The new Government have had to make a tough decision and have sought to do so in a fair way to protect family farms. I recognise however that farmers across Monmouthshire are very worried and we must therefore ensure that the policy doesn’t impact the very farms we are seeking to protect. So I am keenly listening to farmers and feeding back to Government.