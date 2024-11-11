On Remembrance Sunday it was an honour to attend services to lay wreaths in Chepstow, Rogiet and Caldicot. It was deeply moving to meet local veterans and the families of those who make the ultimate sacrifice for our country. I also attended a moving service at Chepstow School on Armistice Day.
Last week in Parliament, I brought our River Wye into the national spotlight, asking the Prime Minster whether he will put the river into special measures by designating it a Water Protection Zone. I was pleased to hear him recognise the River Wye as one of the UK’s most iconic rivers, and that his Government is working with the Welsh Labour Government to clean up cross-border rivers. He also confirmed the Rivers Minister will meet the excellent Wye Catchment Partnership who already have a plan to clean up the Wye.
In Abergavenny, I met with the NFU and local farmers to hear their concerns regarding recent changes to Agricultural Property Relief. Under the new rules people can claim up-to £3m tax-free when inheriting a farm and assets passed on more than seven years in advance would be exempt. The new Government have had to make a tough decision and have sought to do so in a fair way to protect family farms. I recognise however that farmers across Monmouthshire are very worried and we must therefore ensure that the policy doesn’t impact the very farms we are seeking to protect. So I am keenly listening to farmers and feeding back to Government.
In Monmouth I met with the Osbaston School head teacher and governors to discuss the closure of the Inglis bridge which is such a vital part of safe routes to school and is badly impacting Osbaston residents. I will meet with the MOD Minister responsible as soon as possible to push for the funding so that the bridge can be reopened as soon as possible.
I was shocked and concerned to hear of the fire in Abergavenny on Sunday night. On Monday morning I visited the site of the fire with Council Leader Mary Ann Brockelsby and Cllr Laura Wright. I will be working closely with colleagues to support those impacted and help the community rebuild. I would also like to give my thanks to Gwent Police and Fire services who worked tirelessly to keep everyone safe.