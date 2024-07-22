On Thursday, I had the pleasure of attending the NFU Cymru reception in Westminster and speaking with Deputy President, Abi Reader. I pledged my commitment to work with Monmouthshire farmers and back Welsh farming. In the chamber on Friday, I listened to Foreign Secretary David Lammy's commitment to lifting the pause on funding to the UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, in his statement on Israel-Gaza. No other agency can get aid into Gaza at the scale needed, so I am glad that the UK Government has joined partners around the world to fund this. The situation in Gaza is desperate. We need an immediate ceasefire, hostages released, and significant aid to get in.