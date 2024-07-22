Week two: rivers, farming, international justice, my first surgery, and Pride! Starting in Westminster with the State Opening of Parliament, setting up my new office and acting on one of my top priorities as Monmouthshire's MP – river pollution.
I wrote to the Environment Secretary, Steve Reed MP, requesting a meeting with me, his Welsh counterpart, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, and stakeholders to discuss the deteriorating status of our river Wye. I reiterated my commitment to working cross-border and cross-party to ensure we start bringing it back to full health. This is vital for not only our wildlife and tourism but all local people, including anglers and swimmers.
The Environment Secretary has wasted no time in taking action. During the King’s Speech, I was pleased to hear the new Water (Special Measures) Bill, which will strengthen regulation and grant new powers to ban bonuses if environmental standards are not met.
On Thursday, I had the pleasure of attending the NFU Cymru reception in Westminster and speaking with Deputy President, Abi Reader. I pledged my commitment to work with Monmouthshire farmers and back Welsh farming. In the chamber on Friday, I listened to Foreign Secretary David Lammy's commitment to lifting the pause on funding to the UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, in his statement on Israel-Gaza. No other agency can get aid into Gaza at the scale needed, so I am glad that the UK Government has joined partners around the world to fund this. The situation in Gaza is desperate. We need an immediate ceasefire, hostages released, and significant aid to get in.
Closer to home, I attended Monmouth's first-ever Pride event, wonderfully organised by local artist Aimee Blease-Bourne and supported by Monmouth Town Council and the Welsh Government. I look forward to seeing Monmouth Pride grow over the years.
And adding to this week of firsts, at my first resident advice surgery in Caldicot on Saturday, I was delighted to meet with constituents in person and assist them with various issues. Rest assured, I will be holding advice surgeries across Monmouthshire, so please follow my social media pages for updates. I can provide support on a range of matters, from benefits, pensions, and taxes, to anti-social behaviour and driving license applications. You can contact my office at [email protected], and I look forward to hearing from you.