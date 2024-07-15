I was very sorry to see our colleague David TC Davies lose his seat, having represented the constituency since 1999, initially in the Assembly and from 2005 in parliament. David was no stranger to controversy and would often be forthright and outspoken in sharing strongly held views. This won him both plaudits and critics, but I think these are great strengths in being an MP. You want an elected representative who will speak their mind, stand up for their constituents and be determined in fighting for what they believe in and what’s important to the public. But as a local councillor, I saw a side of David that not every voter appreciated – which is how diligently David dealt with enquiries from members of the public. David was one of the most hardworking MPs in Wales and unlike some others took a keen personal interest in the casework his office received.