Now it will not be long before you will start to see and feel the difference made by a strong Labour government in Westminster. It completes a virtuous circle for us all here in Monmouthshire. A Labour government in Westminster, working seamlessly with a Labour Welsh administration in the Senedd, liaising now so successfully with your Labour led County Council and to add to it, your new, talented local MP. Keir Starmer has already promised an ‘immediate reset’ of relationships with the Wales Government.