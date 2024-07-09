The electoral cycle turned full circle just after 5.30am in the early hours of July 5 after more than 50,000 votes cast across Monmouthshire were counted at Chepstow Leisure Centre. Monmouthshire was the last constituency to declare in Wales and when it was confirmed Labour’s Catherine Fookes had taken the seat with a 3,338 majority it also meant there would be no Conservative MPs elected in Wales for the first time since 2001.