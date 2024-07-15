It can be hard to get going – a friend confided that the hardest part for her is putting her walking boots on – but once you are out it is always worth it. And it’s such a ‘relatively’ simple thing to do. When I started writing this ‘fitness’ column I envisaged sharing tips about increasing reps and sets, various training methods (German Volume Training, anyone?) and the importance of rest days. I had just qualified as a Personal Trainer, Pilates Teacher and a sports massage therapist at Usk College and was ready to get everyone in Abergavenny finding their abs and the whole of Crickhowell curling it’s biceps. But talking to people about fitness I have realised that for most it is the small, steady every day things (as Michael Moseley recommended) that make the biggest difference. And for most people motivation and actually starting is the biggest and most daunting step. I get it. Quite often I find myself thinking, if I haven’t got the time or energy to do an half hour workout in my shed/gym (shym?) at home, or go for a 3 mile run, then it’s not worth doing anything, but of course it is. Now I will put my trainers on and tell myself it’s OK to just go for a twenty minute walk – more often than not I will end up running and stay out longer than I had initially thought possible. Or I’ll go into my ‘shym’ to just do some tricep dips and bicep curls – half an hour later I’ve done a half-decent work out. And sometimes I just do ten bicep curls and call it a day – and that’s OK too. At least I ‘showed up’.