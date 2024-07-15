First, our mission of economic growth. We can’t repair our country and our public services without a buoyant economy, and that means investment – most of which must come from the private sector. Investors need certainty. Until two weeks ago the UK was seen as deeply unstable and unpredictable. Labour’s strong majority and five-year roadmap has turned that around overnight, with sterling finally recovering to pre-Truss levels. Certainty from Westminster will bring investment to every corner of the UK economy. I will fight to make sure that we in Monmouthshire get our fair share.