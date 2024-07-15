Last week I was sworn in as Monmouthshire’s first ever woman MP – one of 335 first timers. I’m particularly pleased given my campaigning to get more women into politics that we have the highest number of woman MPs ever at 40 per cent and 46 per cent of Labour’s MPs are women.
During the election campaign many people have asked me how a Labour Government in Westminster can really change things in Monmouthshire, given devolution. Good question. Here’s how.
First, our mission of economic growth. We can’t repair our country and our public services without a buoyant economy, and that means investment – most of which must come from the private sector. Investors need certainty. Until two weeks ago the UK was seen as deeply unstable and unpredictable. Labour’s strong majority and five-year roadmap has turned that around overnight, with sterling finally recovering to pre-Truss levels. Certainty from Westminster will bring investment to every corner of the UK economy. I will fight to make sure that we in Monmouthshire get our fair share.
Second, there are matters where Westminster has direct control – for example, through setting clear terms of reference for UK wide regulators like OFWAT. That’s a lever we can and will pull to clean up our rivers and make polluters pay.
Third, after more than a decade when Westminster has repeatedly refused to engage constructively with the Welsh Labour Government, finally we have a joined-up relationship and the Prime Minister has already visited all nations of the UK.
I have always been clear that if elected MP I would give up my position on the County Council representing Monmouth’s Town Ward. Summer holidays are however not a good time for elections as many residents will be away so I will formally resign at a time when the maximum number of people can participate in the election. It’s been an honour to serve the residents of Town Ward and I am delighted that I can continue to represent them in Westminster as their MP.
I will hold regular surgeries across Monmouthshire, with my first in Caldicot this Saturday. You can book by calling 07830 995037. You can also raise issues with me, or invite me to visit your group or business, by emailing [email protected].
I look forward to hearing from you, and I will always do my utmost to ensure that your concerns are listened to and are dealt with. I’m here to be your voice.