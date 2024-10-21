On Friday November 1 the King’s Arms is hosting a concert and charity auction for Ukraine. The Hadron Colliders will be playing a mix of soul and jazz, punctuated by an interval for a promise auction.
Businesses from across Abergavenny have donated amazing lots to raise money for Kharkiv, including a fabulous opportunity from award winning chef, Franco Taruschio. Over three hours Franco will demonstrate how to cook a three-course meal in a bespoke masterclass for up to four people.
All wine and ingredients are included, and the meal can be eaten at home or with Franco. Other lots include a tour of Rockfield studios, a tour and a meal at the Sugarloaf Vineyard, workshops at the Wool croft, meals at the Kings Head and the Kings Arms, wine and nibbles at Chesters wine bar, Alison Tod’s millinery, a voucher from Pizzarante, a hamper from Morrison’s, beauty packages and many other exciting offers.
The goal for the night is to raise enough money to purchase medical equipment and a Radio Electronic Blocking device to prevent drone attacks on the city of Kharkiv. An earlier auction in March this year raised enough money to purchase a truck, solar panels and a battery pack for the city.
A spokesperson from Help for Kharkiv said, “The people of Kharkiv are at the mercy of daily attacks from Russia. Every penny raised goes directly to them and helps saves lives. They are immensely grateful to Abergavenny for everyone’s support and really appreciate the town’s generosity”
Tickets are £ 10 and are available for the concert from the behind the bar at the King’s Arms. Doors open 7.15pm on Friday November 1st for what promises to be a spectacular evening.