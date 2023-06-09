In Usk, new signs have been installed by Monmouthshire County Council Chair, Cllr. Meirion Howells and Usk town councillors to remind people to clean up after their pets. Key areas such as the riverside walk along the Usk and the sports field are prone to dog fouling, these routes will be surveyed and patrolled regularly for several weeks to see if these signs have helped raise awareness. Usk Town Council have mapped each of their 8 dog bins on the Pooper Snooper app. to help residents and visitors find them more easily.