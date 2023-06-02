DOGS could be banned from sports pitches, play areas and some schools under plans being put forward by councillors.
Further restrictions could also mean that in areas where dogs will still be allowed, including some cemeteries, they will have to be kept on leads.
Monmouthshire County Council’s scrutiny committee considered the plans in May, having already looked at measures such as requiring anyone walking a dog to carry a bag to collect its poo, as part of strict new rules to be applied across the county.
The council will hold a consultation on the proposals from mid June so members of the public as well as landowners and bodies such as the police will have a two month period to give their opinions on the proposals known as a Public Spaces Protection Order, before the council cabinet makes a decision later in the year.
Anyone failing to obey the orders could be hit with a £100 on-the-spot fixed penalty fine – or risk a fine of up to £1,000 if the case is taken to court.
These are all the local areas of where you could be banned from walking your dog, or be required to keep them on a lead.
Abergavenny
Swan Meadows play area off Cross Street Abergavenny
Bailey Park play area, Abergavenny
Union Road play area, Abergavenny
Belgrave Park play area, Abergavenny
Maes Y Llarwydd play area, Abergavenny
13 Beaupreu Place play area, Abergavenny
Underhill playing field play area off Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny
Behind 38 Rother Avenue, Abergavenny play area
26 Glan Gavenny play area, Abergavenny
Croesonen Gardens play area Abergavenny
Bailey Park sports pitches, Abergavenny
Lower Meadow Aber sports pitches, Abergavenny
King Henry VIII school and Leisure Centre, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny
Deri View Primary School, St David’s Rd Abergavenny
Cantref school, Harold Rd Abergavenny
Our Lady of St Michaels school Pen y Pound, Abergavenny
Lead Only areas
Skate Park Abergavenny, Old Hereford Rd
Old Hereford Road Cemetery, Abergavenny
Linda Vista Gardens, Tudor Street, Abergavenny
Abergavenny Castle, Castle Street.
Crucorney
Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School
Crucorney play area Wern Gifford
Gobion Fawr
Play area 8 St Davids Cres, Llanddewi Rhydderch
The Bryn Play Area
Llanvapley Sports + Social Assoc, off B4233, Llanvapley
Goytre Fawr
Recreation Ground and play area Goytre (excluding dog walking area)
Clos Telyn play area, Goytre
Goytre Primary Schoo
Lead Only areas
Goytre Community Garden Capel Ed Church
Llanbadoc
Llanbadoc Island play area, Llanbadoc
Usk Island play area Usk
Pocket park play area, Little Mill
Glascoed Common play area Glascoed, Usk
Cae Melin play area Little Mill
Usk Island sports pitch
Llanelly
Clydach Recreation Ground play area
Play area at Llanelly Hill playing fields
Play area at Penllwyn open space Llanelly Hill
Gilwern sports pitches, MUGA and play area
Clydach AFC sports pitch
Gilwern Primary school
Lead Only areas
Llanelly Cemetery, Gilwern
Gilwern recreation ground
Clydach recreation ground
Llanfoist Fawr
Play area at 47 Thomas Hill Close, Abergavenny
Play area at 6 St Faith’s Close, Abergavenny
Play area at rear of 10 Maeshyfryd Govilon
King George V Field, Govilon
Centenary Field, Llanfoist
Owain Glyndwr Field, Llanellen
Llanfoist Fawr Primary School
Lead Only areas
Llanfoist Cemetery, Abergavenny
Llangybi
Play area at 13 St Cybi Avenue Llangybi
Llantilio Pertholey
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, St Davids Rd, Abergavenny
Play area rear of 104 Dan Y Deri Abergavenny
Play area rear of 30 Danyderi Abergavenny
Llantilio Pertholey Primary school
Raglan
Play area Prince Charles Rd Raglan
Raglan Primary School, Station Rd
Skenfrith
Cross Ash Primary School
Usk
Play area Maryport Street Usk
Play area 13 Trelawny Close Usk
Play area Silure View, Usk
Play area Blestium Drive, Usk
Usk Church in Wales School