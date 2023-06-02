DOGS could be banned from sports pitches, play areas and some schools under plans being put forward by councillors.

Further restrictions could also mean that in areas where dogs will still be allowed, including some cemeteries, they will have to be kept on leads.

Monmouthshire County Council’s scrutiny committee considered the plans in May, having already looked at measures such as requiring anyone walking a dog to carry a bag to collect its poo, as part of strict new rules to be applied across the county.

The council will hold a consultation on the proposals from mid June so members of the public as well as landowners and bodies such as the police will have a two month period to give their opinions on the proposals known as a Public Spaces Protection Order, before the council cabinet makes a decision later in the year.

Anyone failing to obey the orders could be hit with a £100 on-the-spot fixed penalty fine – or risk a fine of up to £1,000 if the case is taken to court.

These are all the local areas of where you could be banned from walking your dog, or be required to keep them on a lead.

Abergavenny

Swan Meadows play area off Cross Street Abergavenny

Bailey Park play area, Abergavenny

Union Road play area, Abergavenny

Belgrave Park play area, Abergavenny

Maes Y Llarwydd play area, Abergavenny

13 Beaupreu Place play area, Abergavenny

Underhill playing field play area off Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny

Behind 38 Rother Avenue, Abergavenny play area

26 Glan Gavenny play area, Abergavenny

Croesonen Gardens play area Abergavenny

Bailey Park sports pitches, Abergavenny

Lower Meadow Aber sports pitches, Abergavenny

King Henry VIII school and Leisure Centre, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny

Deri View Primary School, St David’s Rd Abergavenny

Cantref school, Harold Rd Abergavenny

Our Lady of St Michaels school Pen y Pound, Abergavenny

Lead Only areas

Skate Park Abergavenny, Old Hereford Rd

Old Hereford Road Cemetery, Abergavenny

Linda Vista Gardens, Tudor Street, Abergavenny

Abergavenny Castle, Castle Street.

Crucorney

Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School

Crucorney play area Wern Gifford

Gobion Fawr

Play area 8 St Davids Cres, Llanddewi Rhydderch

The Bryn Play Area

Llanvapley Sports + Social Assoc, off B4233, Llanvapley

Goytre Fawr

Recreation Ground and play area Goytre (excluding dog walking area)

Clos Telyn play area, Goytre

Goytre Primary Schoo

Lead Only areas

Goytre Community Garden Capel Ed Church

Llanbadoc

Llanbadoc Island play area, Llanbadoc

Usk Island play area Usk

Pocket park play area, Little Mill

Glascoed Common play area Glascoed, Usk

Cae Melin play area Little Mill

Usk Island sports pitch

Llanelly

Clydach Recreation Ground play area

Play area at Llanelly Hill playing fields

Play area at Penllwyn open space Llanelly Hill

Gilwern sports pitches, MUGA and play area

Clydach AFC sports pitch

Gilwern Primary school

Lead Only areas

Llanelly Cemetery, Gilwern

Gilwern recreation ground

Clydach recreation ground

Llanfoist Fawr

Play area at 47 Thomas Hill Close, Abergavenny

Play area at 6 St Faith’s Close, Abergavenny

Play area at rear of 10 Maeshyfryd Govilon

King George V Field, Govilon

Centenary Field, Llanfoist

Owain Glyndwr Field, Llanellen

Llanfoist Fawr Primary School

Lead Only areas

Llanfoist Cemetery, Abergavenny

Llangybi

Play area at 13 St Cybi Avenue Llangybi

Llantilio Pertholey

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, St Davids Rd, Abergavenny

Play area rear of 104 Dan Y Deri Abergavenny

Play area rear of 30 Danyderi Abergavenny

Llantilio Pertholey Primary school

Raglan

Play area Prince Charles Rd Raglan

Raglan Primary School, Station Rd

Skenfrith

Cross Ash Primary School

Usk

Play area Maryport Street Usk

Play area 13 Trelawny Close Usk

Play area Silure View, Usk

Play area Blestium Drive, Usk

Usk Church in Wales School