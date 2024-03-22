This morning in Abergavenny, expect a blend of sun and clouds.

The temperature will be around 7°C.

There's no need to worry about any precipitation, as it will be a dry morning.

Moving into the afternoon, the conditions remain largely the same.

The temperature will continue to hover around 7°C.

It will still be dry with no rainfall expected.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures around 4°C.

There will be a change in conditions with scattered showers expected.

By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 6°C.

The showers from the morning will have moved on, making for a dry afternoon.

As for the rest of the week, the temperatures will fluctuate between 6°C and 7°C.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers throughout the week.

Overall, it's a typical week of spring weather in Abergavenny.

This article was automatically generated