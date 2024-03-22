This morning in Abergavenny, expect a blend of sun and clouds.
The temperature will be around 7°C.
There's no need to worry about any precipitation, as it will be a dry morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the conditions remain largely the same.
The temperature will continue to hover around 7°C.
It will still be dry with no rainfall expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures around 4°C.
There will be a change in conditions with scattered showers expected.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 6°C.
The showers from the morning will have moved on, making for a dry afternoon.
As for the rest of the week, the temperatures will fluctuate between 6°C and 7°C.
There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers throughout the week.
Overall, it's a typical week of spring weather in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated