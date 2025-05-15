Two new saps (M1 and M2) were also driven from trench 40 and started from small shafts about 8 feet (2.5m) deep sunk into the British front line. They were larger than M3 and but had to be timbered throughout due to the softness of the soil through which they were dug. The excavation work was carried out by two men at the face of each sap and had to be done in total silence so as not to alert the Germans. Spoil was placed in sandbags and loaded onto small trolleys drawn over wooden rails back to the bottom of the shaft. To maintain secrecy, the sandbags were used to repair trenches - but only at night - and spoil was also dumped in an area not visible from the German lines. The men spent 24 hours in the front line at a time – two hours in the sap and four hours out. During the fours hours out on the tunnel, the men disposed on the spoil and brought up materials. The tunnels were originally ventilated by blower fans, but these were too noisy and were replaced by a small blacksmiths bellows attached to hose pipes.