As well as an experienced cast, younger performers and a dance troupe, the production will feature a live band playing the authentic music, probably for the first time in more than half a century. Off Centre Theatre’s production of The Entertainer is at the Savoy Theatre, Monmouth, for three nights on Thursday 19, Friday 20 and Saturday 21 June, all at 7.30pm. Tickets are available now from the theatre using this link: www.monmouth-savoy.co.uk