A house in The Narth was broken into sometime between Tuesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 24, and several items taken including a 1955 vintage Smiths deluxe gold manual wound wristwatch.
Earrings which were gold and with a star shape, a pendant which is oval mother of pearl with gold surround and a necklace which is silver with a pendant with the initial ‘J’ were also stolen.
The back of the stolen Smiths watch also has ‘Weston's R. S. 21 Club’ inscribed on the back.
Antone who has any information should call Gwent police on 101 quoting 2500128858 or directly messaging them or alternately contacting them online.