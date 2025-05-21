The Welsh Government has been pressed for a statement on fire safety and the measures it is taking to mitigate the chances of fires posing a serious threat to people in rural communities.
In recent months, communities in Monmouthshire have seen numerous instances of wildfires, most notably on the Sugar Loaf and Blorenge Mountains, with some quite striking images seen of the mountainsides burning.
Now, Peter Fox, the MS for Monmouth, has praised the emergency services for their response to fires as the unseasonably warm weather looks set to finally change.
The Conservative shadow cabinet member called for a statement by the Secretary for Housing and Local Government, outlining what support the Welsh Government are making available to the Welsh Fire and Rescue Services to address the real issue of wildfires, and to ask what can be done to help educate the wider public.
Mr Fox has urged the government, along with the public, to be mindful of the risks and asked what more can be done to support those who live in affected communities.
“This warmer weather is welcomed by most, but we have to be mindful of the risks that it can bring, especially when dealing with wildfires,” he said.
“The grass is drier, and we are seeing less rain, making the change of a fire beginning much higher. We all know that wildfires can be caused naturally, but there can also be an external ignition source.”
Fire crews were deployed to tackle blazes on Sugar Loaf and the Blorenge this spring, with flames and smoke visible for miles around.
Mr Fox continued: “The Fire Service is a devolved area to Welsh Government, so I have called for a statement to address the issue of wildfires, and to see what more can be done to educate the wider public on the associated risks.”