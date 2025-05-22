A PRE-TRIAL hearing has been set for a man who faces 11 charges of alleged sexual offences, including the alleged rape of a boy under 13 in Monmouthshire.
Connor Cook, 29, of Cemetary Road, Gloucester, is accused of numerous historic offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, some dating back to as early as 2005.
Cook did not submit a plea at Newport Magistrates’ Court, as the case is indictable-only and can only be heard in crown court.
Craig Tickner, defending, told the court that the alleged offences date to when his client and the complainant were children.
He said: “I do not believe Mr Cook even knows the whereabouts of the complainant now.”
Bail was granted at Newport Magistrates Court, under the condition that Mr Cook does not contact the complainant.
The Presiding Justice said: “As you heard, we cannot deal with you here as it is too serious.
“When I say no contact to the complainant whatsoever - that includes no emails, no telephone calls, no social media messages, no written letters and no texts.”
The pre-trial preparation hearing is set for Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, June 20.