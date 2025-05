"It is much worse fighting where we are now to what it was in the last place. One of the chaps out of the same section as I am got wounded in the leg yesterday morning as we were leaving the trenches. One man got killed in our company by a trench mortar shell, he was in the same platoon as dad . . . I wonder how much longer this war will last, we have had sufficient fighting to go on with for a bit. I hope we are not out here next winter. I suppose it is very quiet on the Mardy now, nobody about like there used to be I suppose."