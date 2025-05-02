“A good many of our men were lying killed or wounded in the trenches to the right and left of where I was. I was shot in the face by a rifle bullet about 11 o’clock, when the word was passed up ‘All for yourselves’. We then commenced to retire . . . I took shelter in a hole made by a Jack Johnson shell and on looking out I saw Capt. Baker lying on the ground a few yards away. He had been shot, I think, in the hip or the lower part of the body and was quite unable to rise. I went to his assistance and dragged him about seven yards nearer the hole, when he told me to look after myself . . . When I left Capt. Baker, the Germans were only about 600 yards away and were coming on swiftly, firing all the time.”