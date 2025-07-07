Usk Co-op has reopened and is welcoming the community back into their new-look store following an eight-week programme of improvements.
The store, located in Bridge Street, Usk, supports 14 local jobs and re-opens with a fresh new-look and increased range and choice following the enhancements.
Opening between 6am-10pm daily, the store includes an extended in-store bakery and Costa Coffee Express alongside a focus on fresh, healthy and chilled produce, food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, greetings cards; pizzas, flowers; ready meals, award winning beers and wines and, every day essentials.
New refrigeration supports Co-op’s work to further cut its carbon footprint, and soft plastic recycling is also available, enabling shoppers to return and recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.
Parcel services are also available for quick and convenient out-of-home parcel collection at a time that suits consumers.
Member price savings create additional value for Co-op’s member-owners, with personalised offers for members and lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.
Supporting UK farmers all of Co-op’s fresh meat – including in its ready meals, pies and sandwiches - is 100% British.
Joe Morris, Co-op’s Area Operations Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to invest in Usk and relaunch the community’s Co-op. We are having a great response, and we are really enjoying welcoming members and customers back into their new-look store. It looks great, it has been totally transformed. And, with a range of added services including parcel collections, payment services, bakery and Costa Coffee, we pride ourselves on being able to deliver the quality, choice and value which can be enjoyed by everyone - we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support the community of Usk.”
