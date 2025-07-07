Joe Morris, Co-op’s Area Operations Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to invest in Usk and relaunch the community’s Co-op. We are having a great response, and we are really enjoying welcoming members and customers back into their new-look store. It looks great, it has been totally transformed. And, with a range of added services including parcel collections, payment services, bakery and Costa Coffee, we pride ourselves on being able to deliver the quality, choice and value which can be enjoyed by everyone - we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support the community of Usk.”