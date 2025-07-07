Crickhowell Primary School has become only the fourth primary school in Powys to receive the prestigious Cymraeg Campus Gold Award for its work in promoting the Welsh language.
The award marks the culmination of years of dedication to increasing the use of Welsh across the whole school community. The school’s Criw Cymraeg – a team of pupil language ambassadors drawn from each year group – has played a central role in leading initiatives to embed Welsh in daily school life.
The Criw Cymraeg leads weekly Welsh assemblies, organises Welsh-language playground games, and runs the ‘Pod Siarad’ – an outdoor area where pupils can practise Welsh through games, songs and fun activities. The group also encourages both staff and learners to use Welsh in lessons and around the school on a regular basis.
The Gold Award is the highest level in the Cymraeg Campus programme, a Welsh Government and local authority initiative that supports schools in developing confident bilingual speakers and celebrating Welsh identity. Schools are assessed not just on their classroom provision, but on how well they integrate the language into everyday school life and the wider community.
As part of its efforts, Crickhowell Primary has hosted a range of Welsh-speaking visitors and taken part in workshops and cultural activities. Recent guests have included The Welsh Whisperer, artist Orielodl, and Bigfoot Arts Education, which delivered sessions based on Welsh mythology. Pupils also visited residents at Greenhill Residential Home in Crickhowell to share songs and conversation in Welsh.
Headteacher Rob Francis said: “We are incredibly proud of our Criw Cymraeg and the whole school community. This award reflects years of hard work, creativity, and passion for the Welsh language. It’s a wonderful achievement for everyone involved.”
The school’s Welsh promotion has also included pupil-led fundraising activities, such as an ice lolly sale, and efforts to improve Welsh reading and vocabulary across different areas of learning.
